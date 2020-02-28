Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Update

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,312. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

