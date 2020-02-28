UBS Group Boosts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $188.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $214,719,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

