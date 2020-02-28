UBS Group Increases CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $59.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

CBRE opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

