UBS Group Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $160.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.