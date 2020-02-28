UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 4,465 ($58.73) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,365 ($57.42). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,403.50 ($57.93).

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 4,310 ($56.70) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,017.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,344.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

