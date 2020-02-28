Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 25.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. 494,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,512. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

