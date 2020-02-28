UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 39.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.31. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.