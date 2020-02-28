UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 296,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,348. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.69. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNF. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

