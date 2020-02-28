Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,691,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,707,000 after buying an additional 195,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 188,075 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.