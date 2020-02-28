United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $143.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $144.30 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $136.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $590.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.50 million to $595.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $614.65 million, with estimates ranging from $607.20 million to $621.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.77 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

