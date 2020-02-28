United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.41. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

