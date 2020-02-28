Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 416,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

UVV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Universal has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

