Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $57,090.00. Insiders sold 6,137 shares of company stock valued at $342,716 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 2,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $664.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

