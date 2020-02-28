Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Michael G. Wooldridge Buys 1,000 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 655,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

