Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.24 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

