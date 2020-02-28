UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $8.53 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, LBank and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.53 million and $450,850.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

