Unobtanium (UNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $13.61 million and $290.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.46 or 0.00772106 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.03614633 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,770 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

