UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $947.36 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00010878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $947.36 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00687762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 583.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.