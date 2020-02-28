Uquid Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.79 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $4.79 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDAX, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00515451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.79 or 0.06734248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00066077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDAX, IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

