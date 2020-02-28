Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.29 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

