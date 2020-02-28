Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $34.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.64 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $140.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.06 million to $142.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

