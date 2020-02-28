Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 409,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $869.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.