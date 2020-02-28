USD Coin (USDC) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $436.08 million and approximately $989.12 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, CPDAX, SouthXchange and LATOKEN. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.02610202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00085614 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 442,110,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,424,911 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Crex24, Poloniex, Korbit, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

