USDQ Market Capitalization Reaches $5.51 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $33,584.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,330 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

