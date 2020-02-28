Utrust Market Cap Reaches $5.95 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Huobi. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.