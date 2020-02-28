V-ID Hits Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $4.60 million and $446,782.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00512525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.45 or 0.06683573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011687 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,626,516 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

