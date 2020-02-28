v.systems (VSYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.90 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $83.16 million and $3.90 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,848,621,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,933,762,765 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

