Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Valhi stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.40. 3,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,116. Valhi has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valhi by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,803 shares in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

