Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.48. 12,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.94 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

