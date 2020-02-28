Value Partner Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 435,000 ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. ADT accounts for approximately 0.4% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of ADT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,196 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth about $12,751,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.44. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

