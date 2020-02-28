Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises 0.5% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $51.11.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

