Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Intel accounts for 0.4% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,935 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,219.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 671,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 662,568 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 860.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 467,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. 60,720,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,387,230. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.