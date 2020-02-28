Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 55,000 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. LKQ makes up approximately 0.2% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 197,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,150. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

