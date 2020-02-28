Value Partner Investments Inc. Invests $36.36 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 4.6% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,186,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,501,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.