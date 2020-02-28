Value Partner Investments Inc. Invests $38.61 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,608,000. FedEx comprises about 4.8% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.17. 4,390,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,936. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.76.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.