Value Partner Investments Inc. Invests $4.48 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A makes up approximately 0.6% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

