Value Partner Investments Inc. Invests $54.79 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,785,000. Walt Disney comprises about 6.9% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. 35,386,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,314,872. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

