Value Partner Investments Inc. Invests $70.43 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,178,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,432,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 8.8% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Canadian Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,121,000 after buying an additional 214,444 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 513,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

