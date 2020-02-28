Value Partner Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 0.6% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,261. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 916,075 shares of company stock worth $26,845,665. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

