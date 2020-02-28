Value Partner Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 612,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,411,000. Fortis makes up about 3.2% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Fortis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 865,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,428. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. TheStreet cut Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

