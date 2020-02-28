Value Partner Investments Inc. Takes $47.34 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 844,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,339,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.9% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

