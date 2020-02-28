Value Partner Investments Inc. Takes $56.77 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,056,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,766,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 7.1% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 165,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,638 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,696,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,829,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

