Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.57. 813,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.