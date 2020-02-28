Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $55,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,185. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

