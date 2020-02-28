Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

