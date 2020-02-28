Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 446.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.06. 42,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

