Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

