Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

