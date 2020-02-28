Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $86.76. 16,377,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.