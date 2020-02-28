Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. 22,271,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

